Matiangi makes changes to Firearms Licensing Board

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has made changes to the Firearm Licensing Board naming Retired Major General Charles Mwanzia as the new Chairman for a 3-year term, replacing Retired Major General Enoch Sasia.

Nelson Munyi has been named as the new Secretary, replacing Samuel Kimaru.

Munyi was formerly based at the police headquarters.

It is not yet clear what prompted the changes that come at a time when Opposition politicians have lost their licenses.

There are 10,000 registered gun holders in the country, but police say there are tens of people who are holding fake licenses.