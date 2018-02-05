Matiangi hands over Education Ministry to CS Amina

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has pledged to sustain the momentum for reform in the education sector.

She gave the assurance on Monday when she received a status report on the education sector from her predecessor, newly appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who handed over the ministry to her during an event graced by ministry officials including Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

Ambassador Mohamed lauded Matiangi for impressive milestones achieved in the education sector under his watch.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma is expected to take over as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary once vetted by the National Assembly.

Juma was picked as the country’s top diplomat last month when President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled his second term Cabinet.

Serving Cabinet Sectaries are not expected to undergo fresh vetting.