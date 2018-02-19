Marsabit Governor, Woman Rep win poll petitions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The High Court in Marsabit has dismissed election petitions challenging the victory by Governor Mohamud Ali and that of Woman Representative, Safia Sheikh Adan.

According to Justice Said Chitembwe, the two were validly elected and their wins reflected the will of the people.

Ali’s petition was filed by the former Governor Ukur Yattani and the one challenging Adan’s election was filed by her predecessor, Nasra Ibrahim Ibren.

The two petitioners were ordered in each case to pay the second and third respondents Sh2.5 million each.

The petitioners had raised various issues on the election process, citing a violation of the law, registration problems, and the Inde[pdnedent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not allowing voters to cast their ballots.

The judge found that there was no election offenses committed when the two leaders were elected.