Man out on bond commits murder again

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 6 – A 42-year-old man in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County has committed murder for the second time in a span of two years.

The latest incident involved an alleged love triangle in which the man later tried to commit suicide by taking poison.

The man who was out on bond in a past murder case stabbed George Maina, 28, at Munengere village in Mathira after he suspected that the he was having an affair with his new girlfriend.

According to villagers, the man had visited his girlfriend at her home only to find the deceased with her.

The villagers stated that the suspect requested the woman to accompany him to Karogoto River to repair a water pump not knowing his ill motive.

They said he was targeting to kill the girlfriend who escaped death narrowly but he turned to Maina and stabbed him more than seven times and escaped.

The victim’s father, Maina Muriithi said that his first born son was an obedient and disciplined man and doesn’t understand why he had to face such a cruel death.

The suspect was found Tuesday morning in a coffee plantation unconscious after taking poison and is now receiving treatment at Karatina Hospital.

On April 1 2016, he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend Winrose Gathoni to death at Thuthwa village in Mathira barely less than five kilometres from where he committed the second murder.