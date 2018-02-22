Makueni parents spend nights in cold seeking birth certificates

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Parents and guardians seeking birth certificates for their children in Makueni County now want the government to dedicate more resources to the registry office to meet the new March 31 Personal Identification Number registration deadline.

This is after long queue of parents waiting to receive the vital document were witnessed on Wednesday night at the office of the Registrar of Persons in the county.

The relevant office says they can only do 80 people per day in a sub-county due to few computers they have, lack of tonner and assistants to facilitate the process.

“We are less than five. Our personnel are overwhelmed, few computers and limited resources is why people sleep here to be first on the queue. The process is also manual “, said one officer who sought anonymity.

Most parents whom we spoke to cited fears that maybe her children might be locked out if the government doesn’t allocate more resources to speed up the process.

Hundreds of parents and students have been flocking the premises seeking to apply for the documents.

The birth certificates are required to register learners so they can get unique identifiers.