Leparmarai replaces Marwa at the Coast in major changes

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Nairobi Regional Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai has been appointed Coast Regional Commissioner in changes effected Friday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Leparmarai who once served as Baringo County Commissioner replaces Nelson Marwa who was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Devolution Ministry Principal Secretary.

Mongo Chimwanga has been appointed the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, replacing Wanyama Musiambo who was named Deputy Head of Public Service by President Kenyatta last month.

Ann Ngetich, Moffat Muriithi Kangi, William Thuku, Wilson Njenga, Wycliff Ogallo, and Muhamud Saleh will be Regional Commissioners in charge of Western, Nyanza, Nairobi, Central, Eastern, and the North Eastern region respectively.

The Ministry Interior and Coordination of National Government also undertook transfers and re-deployments affecting the 47 County Commissioners.

The National Government Administration Officers coordinate government functions in areas under their jurisdiction.