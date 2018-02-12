Lawyers suspend planned countrywide court boycott

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Lawyers have suspended their plan to boycott courts from Monday to protest blatant violations of rights and disobedience of court orders by state and public officers.

In a statement, Law Society of Kenya President Isaac Okero however said the other components of the Yellow Ribbon Campaign will move forward as planned.

“Further to the communication of Friday regarding the Yellow Ribbon Campaign, upon further consultations it has been decided that the campaign shall proceed with all components save for the court boycott which stands postponed for now to facilitate better preparation,” he said.

The lawyers’ body had planned to have lawyers boycott services countrywide, apart from those handling election petitions which are under strict timelines.

“The position of the Law Society of Kenya is unequivocal: Fidelity to the law is the solemn and patriotic obligation of all.”

The lawyers are particularly concerned by the recent conduct of top police chiefs who ignored court orders to produce Miguna Miguna in court and eventually deported him to Canada.

They are also angered by the government’s refusal to comply with court orders to reinstate broadcasts of three television stations which remained off air for a week for going live from NASA leader Raila Odinga’s swearing- in at Uhuru Park.