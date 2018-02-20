KRCS to launch aid appeal in face of drought

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Kenya Red Cross Society will launch an appeal to Kenyans this Thursday in an effort to mitigate drought that has affected more than 3.4 million people.

Speaking after a courtesy call to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, KRCS Secretary General Abbas Gullet said this is to ensure that no Kenyan dies of starvation in the country noting counties like Isiolo, Kajiado, Wajir, Tana River Kilifi and Kwale are the worst hit by drought.

Gullet stated that the drought which was declared a national disaster by the Head of State in February last year is not yet over due to the prolonged drought after low rainfall.

He said in Nyeri, areas like Kieni are also on the verge of facing drought and urged the national and county government to come up with proper ways of harvesting water to boost food security.

At the same time, Gullet said that people should start irrigation schemes to boost food basket in the country noting that people should not rely on rainfall in food production.

He reported that the number of those affected by drought continues to rise at an alarming rate.

In Karemenu, Tanyai and Nairutia areas in Kieni, farmers are counting losses after their crops dried up due to the dry spell with also most rivers in the area drying up due to low rainfall.

Pastoralists in the vast Laikipia County have also started migrating to other areas in search of water and pasture for their animals.