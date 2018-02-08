KNUT against transfer of teachers far from their home counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has faulted the move by the Ministry of Education to transfer teachers far from their home counties, saying it’s causing serious ripples in the education sector.

Sossion, who is also a nominated MP, said on Thursday the transfers are bound to affect teachers and learners’ performance in the affected schools.

“The programme is harmful to both learners and teachers as it has far reaching implications and devastating effects in the long run if implemented without full consultations with the union and other relevant stakeholders. We therefore call for its immediate repeal,” said Sossion.

He said health and other family issues should be considered before making the decision to transfer teachers far from home.

“Education experts, including UNESCO, ILO, World Bank and Education International call for teachers’ employer to put in place measures to permit teachers with family responsibilities to obtain teaching posts in the locality of their homes, and enable married couples both whom are teachers to teach in the same general neighborhood or in the same school,” stated Sossion.

He said the programme is believed will foster cohesion among Kenyan tribes and enhance national unity.

Sossion however said this doesn’t guarantee fostering cohesion and national unity disregarding it as a mere belief which is not supported by any scientific research or evidence.

The transfer programme was rolled out by TSC at the beginning of this year which saw over 500 principals and head teachers transferred outside their home counties.