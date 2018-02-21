KNH kidnapper remanded for 5 days as police chase syndicate lead

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Edna Kerubo Mabuka, the woman accused of abducting a two-week-old baby over the weekend from the Kenyatta National Hospital has been remanded for five days.

Nairobi Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Wednesday directed that she be held until Monday, February 26 to enable police conclude investigations.

The court allowed the request by Corporal Emmanuel Kiptoo who said that he needs more time to probe the matter which would take him to Kisii and Bungoma counties.

Magistrate Cheruiyot heard that preliminary investigations so far reveal that Kerubo is involved in a child abduction syndicate.

Kiptoo told the court that the additional time would enable them record witness statements of patients who have since been discharged.

Kerubo who had no legal representation opposed the application and implored the court to grant her bail because she is a first offender and had purposed to return the child.

But the Magistrate declined the invitation saying the fact that she is believed to be part of a child stealing syndicate “is a compelling reason not to grant her bail.”

“I have also considered that the rights of children outweigh those of an accused person in the circumstances,” he added.

Kerubo was apprehended on Tuesday in Kawangare after her neighbour tipped of the stricken parents of the child.