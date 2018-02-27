Kisii leaders vow ‘to protect CJ Maraga’

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Feb 27 – Kisii political leaders have defended Chief Justice Maraga after a petition was lodged in the National Assembly seeking his removal from the Judicial Service Commission.

The petition was filed by lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga against Maraga and six other Judicial Service Commissioners.

He had argued that the JSC officials have violated the constitution and also victimized judges who exhibit impartiality, diligence and independence in the Judiciary.

Speaking during celebrations after the election petition against Kisii Governor James Ongwae was dismissed, his deputy Joash Maangi, Kisii senator Sam Ongeri and the Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ongera vowed to protect Maraga.

“Touching Maraga is touching the whole Gusii community. The CJ has been known for his stand and respect of the rule of law and the constitution of Kenya without being unfair,” said Governor Ongwae.

He noted that the attack on the Judiciary and particularly Maraga was a well calculated move by the government to eject the CJ because of his strong stand on the rule of law.

Senator Sam Ongeri said that whenever Kisii people are given top jobs in the government, they are criticized and intimidated by other communities due to greedy political interests.

“The Kisii community has remained peaceful despite of the political crises from other parties. We are able to manage ourselves without hurting anyone,” said Ongeri.

He said Maraga is a God fearing person who always commits himself in prayer and also has interest of protecting the Constitution of Kenya.

“We can never allow one of our own on to face all this challenges in the name of mere politics.

“The Judiciary is independent and should be left to protect the constitution, the rule of law and a shielded for justice to many Kenyans,” said Ong’era.

The petition was however rejected by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who argued that attempts to remove Maraga from the JSC would warrant removing him as the Chief Justice since the CJ chairs the Judicial Service Commission.