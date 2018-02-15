Kimaru back to traffic as Ole Tito named new Nairobi Police boss

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has made major changes affecting several senior police officers, in a move he says is meant to improve service delivery and crime management in the country.

In the changes announced Thursday afternoon, King’ori Mwangi who is the Principal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector General, has been named the Commandant of Kiganjo Police College.

He will be replaced by Japheth Koome who has been moved from Nairobi County where he was the commander, a position now taken over by Joseph Ole Tito.

Samuel Kimaru, whose appointment at the Firearms Licensing Board was revoked last week, has been re-deployed back to the Traffic Police Headquarters.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Noah Jacob Mwivanda is the new coast regional commander, while Traffic Commandant Jacinta Muthoni has been named the new Director of Reforms in charge of Kenya Police Service.

Moses Ombati (AIG) has been moved to Eastern as a regional commander from Western Kenya, where he served in the same capacity.

Coast Regional Commander Larry Kyeng has been named the Director Personnel.

Nairobi police traffic commandant Peter Ndungu has been named Director Planning.

Francis Munyambu (AIG) is the new Central Regional Commander.

Ann Muli (SSP) has been transferred to the Presidential Escort Unit from Kakamega North, where she was serving as an OCPD.

Nicholas Muriithi has been appointed Deputy Commandant Presidential Escort Unit.

Tom Odera has been moved from Elegyo Marakwet County, where served as a County Commander to Kwale, in the same capacity.