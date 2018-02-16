Kilimani gets new CID boss as Kinoti effects changes

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has made sweeping changes affecting senior detectives across the country as he seeks to enhance service delivery.

Various Regional and Divisional Criminal Investigating Officers have been shuffled including in Kilimani, where the new CID boss is Fatuma Hadi.

The DCI has also appointed Musa Yego as the new Flying Squad boss while Pius Gitari will head the Special Crimes Unit.

Joseph Ng’ang’a has been named the Regional Criminal Investigating Officer at the Coast.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has also approved major changes affecting top police bosses, a move that comes after a prolonged electioneering period.