Keter spends night in the cells after presenting forged T-bills

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter and two other people will spend the weekend in jail following their arrest for presenting fake Treasury Bills worth Sh633 million.

Keter, Arthur Sakwa and Madat Chatur were arrested as they tried to present forged bills at the Central Bank of Kenya on Friday.

According to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Deputy Director in charge of Communications Wallace Kantai, the three presented a set of forged treasury bills which were purportedly issued by the CBK a number of years ago.

They were taken to the CID Headquarters for interrogation before being transferred to the Muthaiga Police Station.

Recently, Keter was among four Jubilee legislators kicked out of House committees in disciplinary action.