Kenyatta, Museveni commission one-stop border in Busia

, BUSIA, Kenya Feb 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have commissioned a one-stop border post in Busia town.

The two leaders say, the border post that will be manned by Immigration and customs officials from the two countries, will ease movement of people and goods across the Kenya-Uganda border.

The move is part of measures the two countries are putting in place to enhance integration in the East African Community.

The concept combines two national border controls into one thereby reducing the time it takes to clear goods and people across the shared border.

The first one-stop border post to be commissioned under the EAC integration plan was at Taveta/Holili on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Speaking on Friday while closing the 19th EAC summit of Heads of State, President Museveni urged the residents of this region to embrace integration to boost their economy.

President Museveni said East African residents should deepen their social, cultural and economic ties to accelerate their prosperity.

“As residents of East Africa we should integrate in order to boost our bargaining power on the global market,” said President Museveni.