Kenya committed to ICC, says Githu Muigai

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Outgoing Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Nairobi saying the country recognizes the special role the court plays to make the world a safer place.

Speaking at an International criminal justice symposium that brought together critical players from the global arena in Nairobi to discuss trends, Muigai committed that Kenya will support ideals of the court.

“Kenya was among the very first countries to ratify the ICC treaty and definitely among the first ones to adopt and domesticate it,” he said adding that, “we did so then because we believed as we do now that these international institutions are important to secure the world.”

Muigai who is often referred to as the mortician acknowledged the rocky history the nation has had with the court but called for a future ‘engagement of equals’ without acrimony between the court and the country.

Since the former ICC prosecutor Louis Moreno Ocampo charged six Kenyans with crimes against humanity, the country developed a frosty relationship with the court with numerous calls and attempts being made to withdraw from the treaty.

“Kenya sees the ICC as an institution that ought to be having a constructive engagement with Africa. We ought to have a conversation of equals where issues are resolved with no acrimony,” he said.

Prof Muigai, who will leave office once Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki has been vetted and appointed, was speaking at the Strathmore University where he gave a welcoming remark at the opening of the International Justice Symposium organized by Wayamo foundation and other partners.

Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, called for a robust approach in dealing with international crimes noting that criminals who are hell-bent on harming innocent people are organized.

“We are now in a world where a crime is planned in Europe, financed in the USA, perpetrators recruited in Asia, trained in Africa, for a crime to be committed in East Africa,” he said.

The new DCI who replaced Ndegwa Muhoro called for a paradigm shift to bring to a halt the complex nature of international crimes.

“That calls for us all to collapse our bureaucracies, commit in networks, and organise like the criminals in order to beat them,” he said.

Bettina Ambach who is the Director of the Wayamo Foundation said the objective of the symposium, which is one in the many in a two-year programme is meant to promote better communication and organisation among actors to fight international and transnational organized crimes.