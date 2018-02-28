Kamket plays down criticism over PM’s post, weak presidency

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket has played down criticism over his constitutional amendment Bill seeking to establish a single seven-year ceremonial presidency and Executive Prime Minister’s post, saying it will sail through.

The first time MP said he is lobbying his colleagues from both sides of the House and will soon lobby President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to support the Bill.

Kamket, who is the former Baringo County Assembly Speaker, says the amendment is timely as it provides an avenue for Kenyans to break away from the culture of hotly contested polls.

“I am pleading with Kenyans, instead of engaging in wrangles and squabbles all the time, or lamenting about the dissatisfaction we feel about our elected leaders. I want Kenyans to know this is the right time to review this Constitution anew.”

“Let us be honest with ourselves, the presidential system is not working well for Kenya, it is about time we considered trying another system,” he said as he confirmed that he will be appearing before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee on Thursday to look into the financial implication of the proposal on the Exchequer.

This comes even as Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior dismissed the Bill as a publicity stunt saying it would not see the light of day.

“That Bill is not going to see the light of day, but let’s allow the young man to enjoy a bit of the spotlight,” Murkomen said.

Kamket proposes to do away with the 47 popularly elected Senators and County Woman Representatives and instead have two Senators (male and female) elected by the each of the 47 County Assemblies.