Kambi loses bid to unseat Kilifi Governor Kingi

, MALINDI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The High Court in Malindi on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

The petition was filed by former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi who lost to Kingi in the August 2017 General Election.

Justice Weldon Korir ordered Kambi to meet the Sh4 million cost.

In his ruling Judge Korir noted that evidence present before the court had no merit to nullify Kingi’s victory.

Justice Korir said the irregularities reported by Kambi did not affect the results.

Kambi moved to court on grounds that the August 8 polls were marred by irregularities which he argued affected the results.

He cited suspension of elections at some tallying center as among the factors that compromised the election.

Kingi retained his seat with a landslide majority against his competitors’ including Jubilee’s Gideon Maitha Mung’aro,

He garnered 213,174 votes to defeat Mung’aro who came second with 55,107 votes.

Kambi managed to garner 43,544 votes in the highly contested election in Kilifi County where ODM party swept majority of the seats.