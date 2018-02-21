Kamba elders beseech their son Kalonzo to abandon Raila in favour of Uhuru

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 21 – Machakos elders under the banner of Mau Mau War Veterans Association want Wiper party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA) for the sake of his political future.

The elders want Kalonzo to join hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta as they are worried that staying on the opposition side may cost the drought-hit region developmentally.

Through a joint statement that was read by Mwala Sub-County Chairman Johstone Kiiti in Mwala town on Wednesday, the elders said that Kalonzo was being “misused” by opposition leader Raila Odinga urging him to reconsider his stay in the opposition.

The 84-year-old Kiiti thanked Kalonzo for accepting the elders’ advice not to take the controversial January 30 oath but have threatened to curse ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Kalonzo should the latter take oath as Deputy People’s president.

“We love our son Kalonzo but we want him to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Initially he was doing well politically but we do not understand what went wrong,” said Kiiti.

They castigated Raila Odinga as a man whose political agenda was pegged on selfishness and would lead the country to the dogs.

The senior citizens appealed to President Kenyatta to invite them to State House where they would shower him with blessings as he embarks on the second and last term in office.

They urged all Kenyans to recognise the legitimacy of the Jubilee government and respect it accordingly.