Kalonzo challenges withdrawal of security, firearm

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the move by IG Joseph Boinnet and the Firearm Licensing Board to withdraw his security and firearm.

Under a certificate of urgency, the Wiper leader has faulted the January 30 action, terming it unreasonable and illegal.

Through Rachier & Amollo advocates, Musyoka is aggrieved following the government’s withdrawal of police officers attached to him as bodyguards without explanation and prior notice.

He is similarly not happy with the recall of security detail posted to his Karen home and Tseikuru in Kitui.

“The action by the State has been taken abruptly and capriciously without prior warning and information as to the reasons for withdrawal,” he states in an affidavit.

Musyoka has criticised the authorities for doing so considering the recent attack at his Nairobi home.

He now wants the court to issue orders prohibiting the respondents and their agents from interfering with his day to day operation of his Beretta pistol which he has had from 1998.

The politician also seeks a prohibition order against his arrest for being in possession of the firearm.