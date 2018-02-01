Kajwang’ released on Sh50,000 bail after contesting “shopped” charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Ruaraka lawmaker Tom Joseph Kajwang’ has been released on a Sh50,000 bond following his arrest on Wednesday over his role in National Super Alliance’s (NASA) leader Raila Odinga “swearing-in” as the People’s President on Tuesday.

Kajwang’ who was produced by the police before Magistrate Lourine Ogombe in Ngong is expected to take a plea on Tuesday next week.

A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News indicated that he is being charged with consenting the administration of an oath on Odinga, an oath authorities say bound the NASA chief to commit a capital offence of treason.

He also faces a charge of organising a public meeting at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park for the purpose of the said oath without notifying the Officer Commanding the Central Police Station in Nairobi, under whose jurisdiction the meeting was held.

Kajwang’s lawyers challenged the charges as faulty and unconstitutional arguing that they had been presented before a “shopped” court.

They questioned the motive for presenting Kajwang’ in Ngong as opposed to Nairobi where he was arrested.

Self-proclaimed General of the outlawed National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna had earlier on Thursday faulted the State for arresting Kajwang’ saying the Ruaraka Member of Parliament played no role during the self-declared inauguration of Odinga as the People’s President.

“The illegal arrest of Kajwang must be condemned. It must be opposed and if they arrest any of us, the same. Kajwang’ did not play any role in the swearing-in. I’m the one who signed the oath and conducted it,” he said.

“If they want to look for the person who is responsible it is me and Odinga. Let them come for us!” he yelled.

Miguna dismissed reports that he was hiding from the police since the arrest of Kajwang’.

The police have been seeking Miguna as an accomplice in Odinga’s illegal inauguration, having commissioned the oath the NASA chief took.

He said he had no reason to hide.

“Don’t engage in subterfuge that you’re conscripting Kajwang’ so that he could tell you who was responsible. We’re not hiding. We’re responsible,” Miguna warned the authorities.

Miguna said he does not regret commissioning the oath taken by Odinga insisting that he contravened no law.

“I commissioned the oath as a barrister, solicitor, a commissioner for oaths and Advocate of the High Court of Kenya. If you want to take me to court for doing my job, come baby come,” the author of ‘Peeling Back the Mask: A Quest for Justice in Kenya,’ an insider account of a corruption cartel he claimed was sanction by Odinga during his tenure as Prime Minister said.

He signed the oath taken by Odinga as a witness under his Miguna and Company Advocates law firm.