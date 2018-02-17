Judges and Magistrates Association stands up to their political bullies

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association KMJA has called on Kenyans to support the judiciary in its quest to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

Saying they are concerned about the blatant disregard for the rule of law by the political class, KMJA has insisted that it is paramount that directives issued by the courts be obeyed.

Addressing the press Friday, the Association’s president, Judge Jacqueline Kamau, warned that disobedience of court orders would lead to anarchy.

“When there is disregard of court orders no citizen of this great nation is assured of protection, of his or her rights, as guaranteed by the supreme law,” she said.

KMJA has maintained that its member’s will continue to dispense justice without fear of favour and expects the relevant authorities to implement their agenda.

“The membership of KMJA is resolute that we shall uphold the rule of law, steadfastly defend it and diligently dispense justice without fear or favor because absence of it will plunge the country into chaos.”

The Association has also criticised the political class for attacking CJ David Maraga in connection with the discharge of his duties.

According to KMJA where parties may be dissatisfied with decisions rendered, they have recourse but “it is in bad faith for a litigant to target individual judicial officers in the discharge of their duties.”