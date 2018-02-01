Journalists seek court protection in face of state prosecution

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Activists, journalists and other media personalities are this morning meeting outside Nation Centre over the impending arrest of NTV journalists over their alleged role in Opposition political activities.

Those gathering at the Nation Centre are representatives of Amnesty International, Article 19, Katiba Institute and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights who want to condemn the government crackdown on media and individual journalists.

Targeted for the arrest is NTV’s General Manager Linus Kaikai who is also the Kenya Editors Gild Chairman, Ken Mijungu and Larry Madowo.

Fellow journalists at the Nation say Kaikai spent the night at the station ahead of an application by lawyers seeking to obtain anticipatory bail, or an order to block his arrest and prosecution.

It is understood that the state is unhappy with a statement he issued earlier this week about a meeting at State House where top media representatives are said to have been warned against airing live events of Raila Odinga’s swearing in.