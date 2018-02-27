JamboPay threatens to stop City Hall revenue collections citing frustration

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Online payment portal JamboPay is threatening to pull out from its partnership with the Nairobi County Government citing frustration in revenue collection.

In a protest letter to Governor Mike Sonko, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer Danson Muchemi said that there is repeated failure by the county to honor terms of the contract and intimidation by a section of staff at City Hall.

“JamboPay is committed to supporting your agenda to transform Nairobi City County through the provision of an efficient electronic payment service – eJijiPAY,” he assured.

Muchemi further stated that there are sustained unwarranted attacks on the company by political actors and frequent delays in payment of the service fees by the county.

He has requested Sonko to intervene stating that failure to do so will have a negative impact on the revenue performance and that the company will withdraw its services.

“This is to request your speedy intervention to protect the city’s revenue collection. Please note that failure to address the above may lead to the withdrawal of our services to the city,” he said.

JamboPay is an online payment gateway that allows users to securely make and receive payments through mobile phone over internet.

Other services they offer include e-commerce checkout, fee payment, donations, bill payments, till payment, e-ticketing and bulk payments.

JamboPay’s e-payment system has been collecting revenue for City Hall since its inception in September 2014.