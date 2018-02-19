It’s all about the ‘Big Four’ – CSs Kariuki, Kobia

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Cabinet Secretaries have committed to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda is fully realised as he secures his legacy during his final five-year term.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki on her part committed to partner closely with her former docket, the Ministry of Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs, more so in ensuring there is an enhanced medical cover to push for universal health coverage for youth and women.

She was addressing journalists Monday morning after handing over the ministry to Prof. Margaret Kobia.

“To the team, at the ministry, I urge you to offer your full support to the incoming Cabinet Secretary and to redouble your efforts to deliver. The ‘Big Four’ agenda as articulated by the President can only be delivered through focus, dedication, innovation and

CS Kobia says she assumes the office with the priority to create more job opportunities for the country’s largest population, the youth and also in ensuring there is an efficient utilization of public resources.

“The ministry sits at the core of our national development. On the one hand, public service is the engine of service delivery to the citizens. On the other hand, youth, gender equality and women’s empowerment are weighty and urgent issues that our nation must focus on if we are to attain all inclusive and transformative development,” she asserted.

She added: “I will work to ensure that we have an efficient and effective public service; having the right people with the right skills in the right job.”

Other newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries also assumed office on Monday.