I’ll review promotions criteria while in office – Kobia

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia says during her tenure in office, she will seek to find ways of reviewing the promotion criteria of public servants to help motivate them.

Speaking during the start of the vetting process by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments on Thursday, Kobia stated that there will be annual reviews and a system in place to ensure workers in a particular cadre get promoted after a period of time.

She explained that this will ensure efficiency in service delivery and increase morale within the public service sector.

“Even as we are saying there is a shortage of staff, can we be able to promote these people so that they are more motivated and then we pin the job where it is done to reduce non-performance in the public service,” she stated.

Kobia also expressed confidence that she is the right person for the job as she brings on board honesty and credibility.

“We should have better data that looks at the service and says where are the people who entered at this year, how have they progressed? How can they be more proactive reaching out because we know a motivated staff can translate to better service,” she said.

Kobia earlier outlined her education background and professional experience saying that this makes her competent and suitable for the job.

She stated that she brings strong leadership skills, competency and capability which include establishing credibility within her docket.

“The position of Director at KIA was advertised, I applied, I competed among nine shortlisted candidates and I was given the position. My experience at KIA is what I am most proud of because it is a government institution charged with the responsibility of capacity development for public servants,” she said.

She was making a personal statement even as Muturi quoted Subsection 7 of section 6 of the approval hearing which focuses on a candidate’s academic credentials, professional training and experience, personal integrity and background.

Former Turkana Senator John Munyes who has been nominated to head the Petroleum and Mining docket will be second to be vetted at 10.30am while Foreign Affairs and International Trade CS nominee Monica Juma will close the morning session.

The Committee of Appointments chaired by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi will kick off its afternoon session with former Royal Media Service Chief Operating Officer Farida Karoney who seeks to convince the MPs on her suitability to lead the lands docket.

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya who has been nominated for the East African Community and Northern Corridor will close the day’s scrutiny exercise by the committee members at 3.30 pm.

Even as the vetting process got underway, questions about the credibility of the exercise have been raised following NASA’s decision to boycott the sittings.

A section of Members of the Public have questioned whether the exercise is a mere formality given that the Jubilee MPs are unlikely to shoot down the nominations by President Uhuru Kenyatta.