IG issues warning as one arrested over Kitui charcoal lorry saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Police in Kitui have arrested one person and launched a manhunt for others who are suspected to have participated in Thursday’s torching of a lorry transporting charcoal from Mwingi to Nairobi.

This comes as Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Saturday cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

The police chief said “no one will be spared” if found engaging in such unlawful acts.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu a few weeks ago issued an order banning the export of charcoal from the county to other counties.

Police launched investigations after the truck was burnt and said they will not allow Ngilu’s orders to prevail.

The Kitui Governor called for a crackdown on anybody found burning or ferrying charcoal from Kitui to other counties saying that charcoal burning was killing the economy and destroying the environment.

Governor Ngilu’s office has since clarified that she was speaking in the context of illegal logging and charcoal burning that has depleted forest cover in Ukambani.