IG Boinnet ordered to personally produce Miguna in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The High Court has summoned Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to appear in person Tuesday and present Miguna Miguna – the National Resistance Movement ‘General.’

Justice Luka Kimaru issued the order Monday afternoon after Boinnet and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti failed to produce the self-declared general in court following earlier orders.

Miguna was arrested on Friday and has remained at an undisclosed location, prompting National Super Alliance (NASA) lawyers to seek the court’s intervention in getting him produced.

State counsel Peter Malinyani Monday told the judge that they are equally concerned why Miguna had not been produced in court despite communication sent to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Miguna was arrested following the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President at Uhuru Park, which he presided over unapologetically.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was also arrested and produced in court but was freed on bond after he challenged the charges.