Hindus in Kenya host First Lady during Pilgrimage

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – The Hindu community in Kenya started a nine-day spiritual pilgrimage on Saturday evening where they also sent a message of love and compassion to Kenyans facing food shortages occasioned by drought.

It is the first time that the worldwide spiritual leader of the Hindus, Morari Bapu, is holding the spiritual dialogue, the Ram Katha, in Kenya.

The revered spiritual guru opened the Ram Katha-Nairobi with a message of love, peace and compassion.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who was a special guest at the event, was honoured to light the Diya, a brass lamp which forms an important component during the spiritual discourses for the Hindu.

The religious guru described Nairobi as his home adding that he had been touched and impressed by Kenyans and their friendliness.

As a sign of goodwill, the renown Bapu demonstrated his love for humanity by mobilizing his followers to raise Sh 500,000 (over 300,000 rupees) towards a national kitty for those facing food shortages. He said this was his contribution for Kenya.

“No Kenyan should sleep hungry. I am asking all Kenyans to start fund-raising to assist those in need of food. All able Kenyans should donate”, said Babu adding that he could not just leave the country without doing something.

He however emphasized that it was not just the work of the government to mobilize the resources but every Kenyan should rise to the occasion and assist needy citizens.

In a special message to the Head of State sent through the First Lady, Bapu acknowledged the commitment and focused efforts by President Kenyatta to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans.

“I salute President Kenyatta and acknowledge the great work he is doing. But all Kenyans should pool resources to help the needy”, said Bapu who nostalgically remembered meeting with the founding father of the nation, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Nakuru State Lodge, 40 years ago.

Bapu spoke at the Shree Sanatan Dharam Sabbha (SSD) Temple grounds, Lower Kabete where Hindu adherents from Kenya and various parts of the world commenced the nine days of spiritual journey that ends on March 4.

Ram Katha is a nine-day recital and interpretation of the Hindu Holy texts-the Ramayana- and giving the wisdom contained in Hindu scripture, the relevance of modern living.

Ram Katha dialogues and discourses focus on truth, love and compassion-a universal message that the 72-year old Bapu has been spreading across the world for the last 50 years. In 2017, he held two Ram Katha dialogues in London and Colorado (USA).

The First Lady said she was greatly honoured to join the Hindu adherents during the opening of the Ram Katha presentation in Nairobi, adding that the country is privileged to host the first such dialogue and placing Kenya on the course of the historic pilgrimage of over fifty years.

She said the principles of truth, love and compassion as taught during the Ram Katha discourses draw on teachings and wisdom of all world religions.

“These ideals not only extol characteristics of servitude, humility, compassion and morality, but are also true ingredients to building a united world, free from all prejudices”, said the First Lady who the spiritual guru praised for her relentless work in maternal health for Kenyans.

She said the nine day experience of Ram Katha dialogues will inspire all adherents to be upright citizens of the world who treat people with dignity, humility and respect.

“I believe that in the Katha message, there will be something for everyone – a lesson, a challenge, an encouragement, a reflection or an inspiration. It is really up to us to abide and make the right choices for our future”, added the First Lady She called for global peace and tolerance despite diversity of the people.

Bapu leaves the country after nine days of the historic and inaugural spiritual dialogues in Kenya.