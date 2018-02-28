High Court upholds election of Nyamira Governor Nyagarama

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The High Court has upheld the election of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama stating that the poll was conducted freely and fairly.

While making the ruling, Justice James Aaron Makau stated that the election was conducted according to the constitution and slapped the petitioner, Walter Nyambati, with costs amounting to Sh5 million.

He stated that if there were errors it affected both the candidates and that the allegations brought forward were baseless.

Justice Makau said that the petitioner didn’t produce evidence to support allegations that unregistered voters in 46 polling stations were allowed to vote.

Nyagarama garnered 63,494 votes against Nyambati’s 58,936.

Nyambati was seeking that Nyagarama’s petition be nullified on several grounds including voter bribery and illegal malpractices.

He also alleged that in 16 out of 553 polling stations, there were duplication of votes and also stated that the unregistered voters were allowed to cast their votes which is a breach of the election laws.