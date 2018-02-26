High Court set to rule on legitimacy of Rasanga’s win

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 26 – The legitimacy of Cornel Rasanga’s election as Siaya Governor will on Monday be determined by the High Court.

Rasanga’s election has been challenged by former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo who also lost out to the second term governor in the ODM party primaries.

The court will also be deciding on the petition filed by former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo against the election of Elisha Odhiambo.

Justice David Majanja will also rule on whether Oku Kaunya was procedurally elected the Teso North Member of Parliament in a petition filed by the ousted MP Arthur Odera.

In Kisii, High Court Judge Anthony Ndugu is set to rule on the validity of Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era’s election and that of South Mugirango MP Syvenus Osoro.