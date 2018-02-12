High Court orders vote recount in Babu’s Embakasi East

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The High Court on Monday ordered for a recount of all the ballots cast in the Embakasi East constituency poll carried out as part of the General Election on August 8, 2017.

The order for the recount was granted in response to an application made by the petitioner Francis Mureithi who lost to the Orange Democratic Movement’s Babu Owino on a Jubilee ticket.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has Tuesday and Wednesday to make the sealed ballot boxes available to the court before the Deputy Registrar gives directions on how the exercise should be conducted on February 14.

Once the recount is concluded, the Deputy Registrar then has two days, as per the instructions of the court, to submit a report.

Mureithi in his application made the case that the illegibility and discrepancies on the result forms made it difficult to ascertain what the true results were.

When he was arrested last month for an altercation with a parking attendant, Owino claimed the petition was the motive behind it; claiming it was meant to lower his standing before the court.

