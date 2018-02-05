Govt refusal to unmuzzle us contemptuous: Broadcasters

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Citizen TV, NTV and KTN News were on Monday morning expected to initiate contempt of court proceedings against government after it failed to switch on their transmissions despite a court order.

The High Court on Thursday last week suspended the government’s decision to take the three TV stations off-air pending an inter-partes hearing of a petition filed by Activist Okiya Omtatah.

Judge Chacha Mwita also barred the government from interfering with the signals of the various TV stations pending the hearing scheduled for February 14.

Omtatah on Friday complained that his efforts to serve the court’s orders on the Communications Authority were frustrated.

The orders were however published in a newspaper of national circulation.

The shut down was precipitated by the broadcasting of Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the People’s President despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning against it.