Govt ordered to facilitate ‘General’ Miguna’s return

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The High Court has now ordered the Immigration Department to facilitate the return of self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna Miguna’s to the country or allow him use his Canadian passport.

In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita stated that Miguna is now free to return to Kenya after the High Court suspended the decision by the government to deport and declare him a prohibited immigrant.

He stated that he should be allowed to travel to the country pending determination of a case in which he has filed to defend his Kenyan citizenship.

Mwita also suspended the move by the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to revoke his Kenyan passport and ordered him to issue Miguna with a travel document to enable him return to the county.

He stated that the NRM leader needs to be in the country to give oral evidence to prove his citizenship.

Miguna had filed a suit seeking reinstatement of his Kenyan passport and citizenship.

He argued that his deportation to Canada was a total violation of constitutional, municipal and international law on citizenship and right to a fair administrative action and dignity.

At the same time the judge has suspended the decision by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to declare NRM a proscribed sect.