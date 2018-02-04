Govt to construct a National Police Service hospital

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4- The Government has committed to construct a National Police Service hospital as a way to compliment on their medical insurance scheme.

Police officers injured on the line of the duty will be treated in the facility, just like in the case of military officers, who have their own hospital.

This is part of modernization programmes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, during Inspector General’s conference at the Kenya School of Government.

“The modernization programme we’ve undertaken – and which continues in my administration’s second term – prepares the Service to meet both the security challenges Kenya face today and those we can expect tomorrow,” the President said during the conference attended by police commanders.

Another notable move includes channeling of Sh1 billion to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a bid to enhance its capacity to fight cybercrime.

The funds will be transferred from the Communication Authority of Kenya universal fund to the DCI.

The civil-works portion of the forensic laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters is complete and only awaits be equipped, for it to be operational.

-About the forensic laboratory-

The multi-million shilling project is based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, where chemical, biological and ballistic investigations will be carried out.

Cases of rape, DNA investigations, document examinations, cyber crimes among others, will be investigated there.

With the laboratory, IG of Police Joseph Boinnet says court cases will be backed by well-documented evidence, enhancing chances of successful prosecutions.

– Importance of a forensic laboratory –

The most important aspects of criminal justice is forensic science, or the practice of scientifically examining physical evidence collected from the scene of a crime or a person of interest in a crime.

A case in point is when human remains are found dumped say in a river and have decayed to the point where they cannot be recognised. Forensic scientists use DNA from the body, do dental checks and even study the skeletal structure to determine who the person was.

It can also help in identifying the gender as well as the cause of death and whether foul play may have been involved.

Two of the most common crimes that are determined in the forensic science laboratories are drug-related and sex crimes.

It is in the crime lab that the chemical makeup of an unidentified substance recovered from a suspect is determined to be cocaine, marijuana or controlled substances.

-Police welfare-

On police welfare, President Kenyatta said his administration will continue to improve their terms and conditions of service to ensure better houses, better insurance and the realization of the dream of a Police Hospital.

As Government works to improve the working conditions of the police, President Kenyatta urged them to reciprocate by upholding the high standards expected of them.

“Your job is to make certain that every Kenyan – and, indeed, every resident of Kenya – is secure in person and property, wherever in the country they may be,” President Kenyatta said.

During the conference, the President also launched the National Police Service Standing Orders, Career Progression Guidelines, and Basic Training Curriculum.