Githu out as Uhuru taps Appellate Court President Kihara Kariuki for AG

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Court of Appeal President Paul Kihara Kariuki is set to become the new Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya following Githu Muigai’s resignation.

President Kenyatta announced his pick through his Twitter handle while expressing regret at receiving Muigai’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Ogeto who was part of President Kenyatta’s legal team when he faced charges before the International Criminal Court, is destined to become the next Solicitor General following Njee Muturi’s re-designation as Deputy Chief of Staff becoming Nzioka Waita’s deputy.

Abdikadir Mohammed who has served as President Kenyatta’s Constitutional and Legal advisor has been nominated for the job of Kenya’s Ambassador to South Korea.