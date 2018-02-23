Generation Kenya delivers another 4,000 youths for Kenya job market

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23- Some 4,000 beneficiaries of Generation Kenya, a program supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with McKinsey Company graduated on Friday with skills in banking, financial sales, retail and consumer goods distribution.

The new graduates join a growing alumni network of 8,000 talented workers contributing to the growth of the country’s economy.

The event was presided over by US Ambassador to Kenya Robert F. Godec and Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Generation Kenya targets high-growth employment sectors with skilled labour shortage, including consumer packaged products, financial services sales, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality.

The program addresses the need for sustainable youth employment through an innovative, replicable, and rapidly scalable youth employment model for young high school graduates, ages 18-29.

“Generation Kenya is one of the youth employment projects through which the United States plans to help 80,000 young men and women find good, productive jobs by 2020,” said Ambassador Godec.

To date, 90 per cent of the 8,000 alumni have found employment with almost 200 local companies like Subway Kenya and Sanlam Kenya. Of these employers, 98 per cent say they would re-hire youth from the program.

“It is your hard work, creativity, and intelligence that will deliver Kenya’s future. More companies providing better jobs to workers with higher skills who earn more pay – it is the virtuous cycle that made the United States the largest economy in the world. Kenya too will be an economic powerhouse…. If young Kenyans continue to give it everything they’ve got,” the US Ambassador said.

Generation Kenya has grown from one training location in Nairobi in 2015 to 31 across 20 counties in Kenya.

– About Generation Kenya –

Generation Kenya is funded by USAID and McKinsey & Company. Generation Kenya works closely with the government of Kenya through Technical and Vocational Educational and Trainings, providing these institutions with a best-in-class curriculum and methodology for training young people for employment.

The majority of those who participate in Generation Kenya program are secondary school graduates who have struggled to find work.