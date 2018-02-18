Gakuo replaces Igathe on Nairobi Regeneration Committee

Today 11:22 am (3 hours ago)
The committee is multi-sectoral and tasked with helping Nairobi live up its city in the sun image/CFM

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appointed John Gakuo as the co-chair of the Nairobi Regeneration Committee.

The committee, according to the county government, is tasked with the restoration of Nairobi’s ‘lost glory’.

According to the letter, Gakuo’s appointment became effective on February 15.

The committee headed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is tasked with reviewing land issues, Information and Communications Technology, Housing and Settlement, Infrastructure, Transport and Energy.

They are also tasked with looking into Water, Environment and Solid Waste Management as well as provision of services to youth, women and people with disability.

Polycarp Igathe who resigned from his Deputy Governor post on January 31 formerly held the seat.

