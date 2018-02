Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 20 – Five people died in a road crash late on Monday at Kikopey Trading Centre along the Nakuru — Nairobi highway.

Two died on the spot while the other three succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at St Mary’s Mission Hospital, Gilgil.

The 10pm accident involved a truck and several vehicles among them a matatu.

Gilgil Sub-County Commissioner, Mutheki Ndambuki said the matatu, a North Rift Shuttle was ferrying people to Eldoret.