Firearm holder rescues his guests from thugs in Karen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Kenyans can recall the role civilians who are licensed firearm holders played in the Westgate Mall terrorists attack on September 21, 2013 when they rescued hundreds of civilians who were holed up there.

Such memories were rekindled in an incident Saturday in Karen, when a licensed firearm holder rescued his guests from a gang of seven that stormed his residence armed with rifles as the guests were leaving.

The attackers commandeered guests within his compound off Lang’ata Road as they were leaving.

The guests were forced to lie down at gunpoint, but that was before the licensed firearm holder came out of his house.

When the owner of the house heard commotion outside,” he went to check what was happening. He had his gun ready.”

CCTV footage shows the licensed firearm holder firing several rounds of ammunition, while the thugs can be seen scampering for safety.

He killed one thug while another sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The rest of the gang escaped unhurt, but the message was clear.

“He is a very brave man. He engaged the criminals. One of the runaway suspects was armed with an AK-47 rifle. We are hunting them down,” Karen Officer Commanding Police Division Suiyanka Cunningham told Capital FM News.

“He managed to fatally injure one and seriously injure another. The deceased is at City Mortuary.”

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the thugs, believed to be behind a series of attacks targeting residential houses within Karen and other leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

Early this month, 75-year-old American environmentalist Esmond Bradley Martins was murdered at his Karen residence.

Esmond had three deep stab wounds on the neck and was found unconscious in a pool of blood next to his bed.

Last year on October 20, an Australian teacher was shot dead after dropping her son at her friend’s house.

Gabrielle Maina, who was the head teacher of Hillcrest Preparatory School in Karen, was shot dead as she walked to her home in Karen.

While there have been cases of thugs raiding residential houses like the Saturday incident, there have been reported cases of thugs on motorbikes committing crimes.