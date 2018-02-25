Fire destroys Kitui County Government offices

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya Feb 25 – Fire broke out Sunday at the offices of Kitui County Government, destroying property of unknown value.

Police said the fire started at 1 am and razed the building housing the Environment, Tourism and Education but the cause was not immediately established.

“We are investigating the matter,” Kitui Central Police chief Muthuri Mwongera said.

No casualties were reported because county government officials were away at the time.

Locals have complained the lack of firefighting equipment at the county, saying some of the property could have been saved.