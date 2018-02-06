All eyes on Boinnet after order to produce Miguna in person

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet is on Tuesday expected to personally present controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Milimani Law Courts as ordered.

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru stated that police, in detaining Miguna, were operating outside the constitution and the law.

He directed Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti to appear before him together with Miguna at 9am after the prosecution stated that despite serving the two with the court orders, they had failed to produce Miguna in court.

Justice Kimaru had earlier on Monday summoned Boinnet and DCI to appear in court at 2pm to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt for failing to comply with orders issued.

Miguna was arrested on Friday and police have been detaining him at Lari Police Station since then despite orders to release him.

In the meantime, security has been beefed up at the Central Police Station, Central Business District (CBD) and the Milimani Law Courts, where a series of activities are expected to take place on Tuesday.

At Milimani, lawyer Miguna is expected to be produced and police bosses Boinnet and Kinoti are expected to explain why they should not be sent to jail for failing to produce him.

At the Central Police Station a host of NASA leaders are expected to record statements over claims they attended an illegal assembly last Tuesday.

They are expected to be accompanied by a host of supporters who also attended the rally that saw NASA leader Raila Odinga sworn-in as People’s President in a symbolic event.

Police said they don’t expect chaos, but they are mobilizing for the sake of safety in general.