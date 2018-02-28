Ex-MP Murugi escapes unhurt as light aircraft crashes

Posted on by JOHN GATHUA
The MP and the pilot, Gichuki Mathenge, escaped unhurt while the daughter-in-law suffered slight injuries on her forehead and right arm

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 28 – A light aircraft carrying former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi, her daughter-in-law and being piloted by her son crashed while taking off at Nyaribo airstrip on Wednesday.

The MP and the pilot, Gichuki Mathenge, escaped unhurt while the daughter-in-law suffered slight injuries on her forehead and right arm.

The mishap occurred when the aircraft was taking off but the engine failed.

The aircraft hit the fence surrounding the airstrip and landed in an adjacent field.

The former MP who remained at the scene after the incident said that they were headed to Nairobi from Nyeri Town where they had gone to condole with her friend who lost her husband.

Area Assistant County Commissioner John Marete said that the scene of accident will remain secured until investigators get to the scene for a comprehensive report on cause of the crash.

The aircraft hit the fence surrounding the airstrip and landed in an adjacent field/CFM NEWS
