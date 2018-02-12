Ethiopian illegals netted in Huruma on transit to South Africa

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Nine Ethiopians were on Sunday night arrested from a house in Huruma area for being in the country illegally.

According to police, the nine were waiting for their agent to move them to South Africa where they had been promised jobs.

Last week 29 Ethiopian nationals were arrested after they were found being transported in a lorry in Ruaraka area, Nairobi.

They were to get shelter in the area before leaving for South Africa where they say they would get better jobs when police arrested them on Wednesday night.

The driver of the lorry was also arrested in the operation.