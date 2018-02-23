Election of Patrick Khaemba as Trans Nzoia Governor upheld

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – A Kitale High Court has upheld the election of Ford Kenya’s Patrick Khaemba as Trans Nzoia Governor in the August 8, 2017 poll.

The judge upheld his election after making the finding that the two voters who contested his win failed to prove their case.

The hearing of the case was tarnished by attempts to bribe and threaten the judge, which he rejected.

As can be expected, Khaemba welcomed the judgement as did his party leader Moses Wetangula.

Khaemba also rejected the allegations made against him in the suit as false.