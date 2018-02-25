ECOWAS Court judges visit the African Court

Shares

, ARUSHA, Tanizania Feb 25 -The Judges of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice are in Arusha on a visit to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) with a view to exchanging experiences and sharing judicial knowledge.

The visit started Saturday February 25 and will end on Thursday March 1.

The President of the African Court, Justice Sylvain Oré, said that the visit is the continuation of strengthening of ties with Regional Courts on the continent and ‘’ learn best practices with a view to enhancing and incorporating highest standards in the dispensation of justice on the continent.’’

The visiting seven Abuja-based Judges, led by the President, Hon Justice Jerome Traore, will hold talks with their African Court counterparts on the protection of human rights in particular and the administration of justice as a whole.

Other members of the delegation are: Justice Yusif Kaba (Vice-President), Justice Mahalmadane Heméye Founé (Dean of Judges), Hon Justice Yaya Boiro, Hon Justice Maria Do Ceu Silva Monteiro, Justice Chijioke Friday Nwoke and Justice Alioune Sall.

The Registry staff in the team are: Tony Maidoh Anene (Chief Register), Athanase Atannon (Deputy Register), Mr William Towah (Director of Finance and Administration), Dr Ousmane Diallo (Director of Documentation and Research), Eric Kwaovi Akuete (Chief of Protocol) and Sunny Ugoh (Chief of Communication Division).

The delegation will also pay courtesy visits to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and the UN- Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT), both based in Arusha.

The AfCHPR and ECOWAS-CCJ will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The AfCHPR was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the Continent.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice is an organ of ECOWAS, a regional integration community of 15 member states in West Africa. Although ECOWAS was founded in 1975 by the Treaty of Lagos, the Court of Justice was not created until the adoption of the Protocol on the Community Court of Justice in 1991.