Duale, Obado election petition rulings among those expected Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale will Tuesday know his fate when the High Court determines whether to uphold his election in last year’s polls.

A judgment is also expected to be delivered on a petition challenging the election of Migori Governor Okoth Obado after it was filed by Ochillo Ayako who contested his victory.

The two are among One Governor and Seven MPs whose election petitions will be determined by various High Courts across the country.

Duale who is also the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly was accused by his competitor and former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim who claimed that the former was not validly elected.

Langata MP Nixon Korir whose victory was contested by Oscar Ocholla who vied against him on an ODM ticket will also know his fate Tuesday but even as he waits for the ruling he has expressed confidence that the court will rule in his favor.

Bonchari constituents in Kisii County will also be waiting to know if their first time MP Oroo Oyioko election victory will be dismissed this is after seasoned politician Zebedeo Opore moved to court to challenge Oyioka’s victory.

Others to know their fates include: Suna West Mp Peter Masara, Mandera East MP Omar Maalim, Mandera North MP Major Bashiir and Marakwet East MP Kangongo Bowen.