Duale distances Jubilee from Kamket’s PM proposal

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has refuted reports appearing in a section of the media, linking the Jubilee Party to a constitutional amendment Bill seeking to establish a single seven-year ceremonial presidency and Executive Prime Minister’s post.

In a statement, Duale clarified Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket who has sponsored the Bill is a member of Kenya African National Union Party (KANU).

“Please get your facts right, Hon Kamket is a KANU MP and therefore the proposed Bill which seeks to bring to the House is not a Jubilee Party sponsored Bill,” he said.

“Therefore I wish to make it very clear that Hon. Kamket has in his private capacity just like any other Member of Parliament is expected to do come up the proposed Bill which I have also read in the media today. The proposed Bill has nothing to with the Jubilee Party.”

Duale’s statement added: “I therefore caution the media to desist from misreporting on such matters by ensuring they come out with the correct information and facts as opposed to using the ruling Jubilee Party in sensationalizing their reporting for purposes of capturing their market.”

The Garissa Township MP further stated MPs will have to cast their vote on the Bill when it finally comes before the House for debate.

“Jubilee has not at any one time met to discuss the proposed Bill and if that was to happen we shall communicate loud and clear a we have always done in our deliberations.”