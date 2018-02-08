Digitizing lands records key to rooting out graft – Karoney

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Farida Karoney has pledged to fast track the digitization of lands records and make them secure once her nomination is approved.

Karoney told the Committee on Appointments Wednesday afternoon that it was very imperative for records at the Ministry of Lands to be digitized so as to avert the high number of unresolved cases that are time and again attributed to corruption.

“Digitization of records is the way to go and I wish to assure members of the public once my nomination is approved I would ensure that transactions get to be digitally transacted,” said Karoney.

In her submissions as to why the MPs should consider her nomination, the experienced journalist stated that it was high time the ministry gets rid of manual records for the sake of transparency and accountability.

“I do not believe in this day and age that we should be running manual records in our ministries or in any other government organization. It is very hard to have manual records of 40 million citizens and once my nomination is approved I will personally push for that change,” she said.

Karoney who was blunt in acknowledging that there was rot in the ministry said that with the help of good working staff she was equal to task in getting rid the ministry of rot.

“My life philosophy has always been the need to hire people who are smart than the employer. Hiring competent and staff with integrity is the way to go. Having a team that is clean will go a long way in streamlining things at the ministry,” said Karoney.

She added that with proper coordination between different managerial levels in the ministry it would not be business as usual as that would lead to change, albeit gradual.

Karoney defended her nomination saying she brings strategic management and leadership to the ministry.

She added that through her extensive media experience, she was in a better position to communicate to the public on some of the government’s initiatives which she claimed remain unknown to the public.

“I vow to use my communication skills and knowledge that I have acquired over the years to strengthen relationship between stakeholders but most importantly to disseminate information to members of the public on some of the achievements and milestones the government has made,” said Karoney.