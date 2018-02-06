Details likely Wednesday on Cabinet nominees to face hostility

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – With a day to go to the expiry of the deadline for the public to submit their views on the suitability of nine Cabinet nominees, Parliament was a beehive of activities Tuesday as preparations for the vetting exercise went into top gear.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai spent the better part of Tuesday in meetings with senior staff receiving briefings on affidavits so far received from members of the public and investigatory bodies.

In another room within Parliament buildings, staff could be seen analyzing the written memoranda so far received from the public and civil society organizations, among others.

Sialai told Capital FM News earlier that the Speaker of the National Assembly and Chair to the Committee on Appointments, Justin Muturi, was likely to give an update Wednesday upon the expiry of the deadline.

Kenyans were given a week to submit the memoranda to Muturi, through Sialai’s office.

By Monday, Sialai said that his office had received one affidavit and six letters raising issues on the nominations of some Cabinet Secretaries.

He further said that he had received additional letters from the Kenya Human Rights Commission Chair (KHRC), George Kegoro and former Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot who had requested to appear before the committee to discuss general issues on the vetting process.

Sialai remained non-committal on Kegoro and Aukot’s plea to appear before the committee.

Only Jubilee members will vet the nine nominees following NASA’s decision to decline to submit names of individuals who will sit on the committee.